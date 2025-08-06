Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s scooter ride during a Hebbal flyover inspection on Tuesday has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. While his on-ground approach earned initial praise, netizens quickly flagged the Honda Dio he rode for having INR 18,500 in pending fines. According to public records, the vehicle has committed 34 traffic violations, drawing criticism online. The scooter, reportedly borrowed from a party worker, had previously gone viral for its repeated offences. 'My Case is an Example of Misuse of ED for Political Purposes', Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Scooter With INR 18.500 Fines Ridden by DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar Inspects Hebbal Flyover on Scooter 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)