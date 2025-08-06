Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s scooter ride during a Hebbal flyover inspection on Tuesday has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. While his on-ground approach earned initial praise, netizens quickly flagged the Honda Dio he rode for having INR 18,500 in pending fines. According to public records, the vehicle has committed 34 traffic violations, drawing criticism online. The scooter, reportedly borrowed from a party worker, had previously gone viral for its repeated offences. 'My Case is an Example of Misuse of ED for Political Purposes', Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Scooter With INR 18.500 Fines Ridden by DK Shivakumar

#Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister @DKShivakumar 's Tuesday bike ride on Hebbal flyover caused embarrassment after it was revealed that the two-wheeler he was riding had Rs 18,500 in pending traffic fines. pic.twitter.com/D3tfXrpU52 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) August 6, 2025

DK Shivakumar Inspects Hebbal Flyover on Scooter

Visited the ongoing Hebbal flyover project near Baptist Hospital with DyCM Shri @DKShivakumar . Joined by BDA Chairman & MLA Shri @mlanaharis , ACS Urban Development, BDA & BMRDA officials including @BBMPAdmn ,@Captain_Mani72, and Rajendra Cholan to review progress. pic.twitter.com/MeIn5lHd0c — Byrathi Suresh (@byrathi_suresh) August 5, 2025

