The Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allowing political rallies at a time when the country is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee went to the extent of saying "Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably".

