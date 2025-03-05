In a recent move, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), under Elon Musk-led DOGE, canceled seven controversial grants that funded transgender experiments on animals, including studies involving hormone treatments and gender-transitioning effects. Among the grants terminated was a USD 532,000 study aimed at investigating the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment on mice. Another grant for USD 33,000, which sought to test feminizing hormone therapy in male rats, was also canceled. These decisions come amid increasing scrutiny and debate surrounding the ethics of animal testing in gender-transition research. Elon Musk Says USAID Interfered in Governments Throughout World and Pushed Radical Left Politics.

Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels 7 Grants for Transgender Experiments on Animals

Yesterday, @NIH cancelled seven grants for transgender experiments on animals including: - $532K to “use a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment” - $33K to test “feminizing hormone therapy in the male rat” — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 5, 2025

Elon Musk Tweets

DOGE: Democrats at NIH have been trying to feminize male rats to perfect the process for use on America’s boys. https://t.co/iM0aDPovTj pic.twitter.com/OJ6vhYCcYI — @amuse (@amuse) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)