Several media reports have stated that the COVID-19 subvariant surging in China may be evolving to attack the brain. However, PIB has said that the claims are misleading. Researchers from Australia and France found BA.5 - the coronavirus subvariant driving what is now the world’s biggest surge of infections in China - did much more severe damage to mouse brains and cultured human brain tissues than the previous BA.1 subvariant. Experts have noted that a major limitation of the study was the mouse model it had used, which they say did not apply to human beings. Fact Check: Sharing Coronavirus-Related Posts Declared Punishable Offence by Government? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Post Going Viral

Check Tweet:

Fact Check Unit of PIB points out as "misleading" the news reports speculating that the evolving Omicron sub-variant ‘may be fatal for the brain’ pic.twitter.com/N7OqknG54L — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

