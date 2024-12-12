The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested a fake policeman posing as a Uttar Pradesh Police constable. According to the news agency IANS, the fake policeman was arrested in the Bighapur area for extorting money from vehicles. The accused has been identified as Shiv Baksh, a resident of Rae Bareli. The police also seized INR 7,300 from him. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Dies During Agitation Over Cut on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Fake Police Officer Arrested for Extortion

Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: A fake policeman, posing as a UP Police constable, was arrested in the Bighapur area for extorting money from vehicles. Identified as Shiv Baksh from Rae Bareli, police seized ₹7,300 from him pic.twitter.com/M9VedzLiw9 — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2024

