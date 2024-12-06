A roadways driver and his accomplices were seen brutally beating up a conductor in Uttar Pradesh after the conductor filed a complaint against the driver in Farrukhabad. The incident, which took place in the Panchal Ghat area of Qadri Gate police station, was caught on camera and went viral on social media. The video shows the driver and around a dozen companions physically attacking the conductor inside the bus. The assault reportedly stemmed from a complaint the conductor made against the driver to the authorities. In response to the viral footage, the UP Police have instructed the Farrukhabad police to take immediate action. Sudden Death in Farrukhabad: Class 2 Student of Primary School in Uttar Pradesh Allegedly Dies After Falling Suddenly While Going To Drink Water, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

UP Roadways Driver Assaults Conductor in Viral Video

