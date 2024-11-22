A customer, frustrated with Ola Electric’s poor service, took drastic action by smashing his E-Bike with a hammer outside an Ola showroom. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the man angrily destroying the bike after receiving inadequate service and being quoted a INR 90,000 repair bill following a month-long follow-up. The customer expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of response from Ola’s service team, leading to the dramatic act of frustration. Ola Electric has yet to officially comment on the incident. After the video went viral, Kunal Kamra responded to the post. “I am not the CEO as of now it’s @bhash. I can’t confirm that the board is not in touch with me,” he wrote on X. It is not clear where the incident took place. Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire Outside Showroom in Bengaluru Amid Controversy Over Consumer Complaints, Videos Go Viral.

Frustrated Customer Smashes Ola E-Bike with Hammer After Poor Service

Kunal Kamra Responds

I am not the CEO as of now it’s @bhash I can’t confirm that the board is not in touch with me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/O6SiRR6Qys — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 22, 2024

