The Kalachowki Police have registered a case against five youths for illegally flying drones during a Mahaganpati arrival procession near Rejoice Hotel on Sunday, August 4. Three drones were spotted and promptly seized by the police. The accused, Dipesh Jayant Rathod (29), Jay Manish Rathod (31), Omkar Umesh Tatkare (19), Sanjog Santosh Koliste (21), and Yash Deepak Kadam (25), admitted to using the drones for filming but failed to produce required permissions. A case has been filed under BNS Section 223, and further investigation is underway. On July 3, the Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a circular banning drones, paragliders, microlight aircraft, and balloons during public events for security reasons. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust High-Profile Prostitution Racket at Empire Suite Hotel in Andheri; 3 Vietnamese Women Rescued, Manager Arrested.

5 Booked for Flying Drones Without Permission in Mumbai

