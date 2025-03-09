In the BMW public obscenity case, the Pune court granted one-day police custody of both accused, Gaurav Ahuja and Bhagyesh Oswal, till March 10. The court passed the order after the police sought seven days for further investigation and cited alcohol recovery from Gaurav Ahuja's BMW. On the other hand, defence lawyers argued that the arrest was illegal and lacked proper grounds. Gaurav Ahuja's lawyer advocate Surendra Apune said that his client had voluntarily surrendered to Karad police. The court made its decision after hearing extensive arguments. In a viral video, Gaurav Ahuja was seen stopping his BMW at a traffic signal in Pune's Yerawada and urinating in public. After the incident, Ahuja issued an apology video and expressed regret for his actions. Pune: 'Drunk' Youth Parks BMW in Middle of Road in Yerawada's Shastrinagar, Urinates in Public and Flashes at Locals When Confronted; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pune Court Sends Both Accused to One-Day Police Custody

#BREAKING: The Pune court granted one-day police custody till March 10 to both accused in the BMW public obscenity case. The police sought seven days for further investigation, citing alcohol recovery from the car. Defence lawyers argued the arrest was illegal and lacked proper… pic.twitter.com/SJ3fj673iq — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2025

Drunk Youth Urinates in Public in Pune

यह वायरल वीडियो पुणे का बताया जा रहा है.. BMW कार में शराब पीते हुए रंगबाजी. बीच सड़क पर कार रोक कर Urinate करना.. हद तो तब हो गई, जब पैसों का गुरूर इतना की सारी हद्द पार कर दी, वीडियो में देखे.#viralvideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/ErsVKdwuO8 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) March 8, 2025

Gaurav Ahuja Is Not a First-Time Offender, Says X User

As I stated this morning, Gaurav Ahuja is not a first-time offender, he’s a habitual criminal with a long history of offenses. He knows the law, how to exploit legal loopholes, and how to evade arrest. His past record is filthy! Both Gaurav Ahuja and his father Manoj Ahuja have… pic.twitter.com/GfI52CcFO9 — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) March 8, 2025

