In the BMW public obscenity case, the Pune court granted one-day police custody of both accused, Gaurav Ahuja and Bhagyesh Oswal, till March 10. The court passed the order after the police sought seven days for further investigation and cited alcohol recovery from Gaurav Ahuja's BMW. On the other hand, defence lawyers argued that the arrest was illegal and lacked proper grounds. Gaurav Ahuja's lawyer advocate Surendra Apune said that his client had voluntarily surrendered to Karad police. The court made its decision after hearing extensive arguments. In a viral video, Gaurav Ahuja was seen stopping his BMW at a traffic signal in Pune's Yerawada and urinating in public. After the incident, Ahuja issued an apology video and expressed regret for his actions. Pune: 'Drunk' Youth Parks BMW in Middle of Road in Yerawada's Shastrinagar, Urinates in Public and Flashes at Locals When Confronted; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pune Court Sends Both Accused to One-Day Police Custody

Drunk Youth Urinates in Public in Pune

Gaurav Ahuja Is Not a First-Time Offender, Says X User

