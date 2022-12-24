In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a digital signboard outside a restaurant in Chennai read, "Get in and f*** any girls at 1000". The shocking incident came to light after a Twitter user identified as Kavitha Gajendran. In her tweet, Kavitha Gajendran said that the video and the photo was shot at Little Mount in Chennai. She also requested Tamil Nadu and Chennai police to take action. "How can this happen in Chennai?," she questioned. ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Message Appears on Digital Diversion Board Near Haji Ali in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

Check the Viral Signboard Tweet Here:

This video and photo was shot at Little Mount just few minutes back. @chennaipolice_ @tnpoliceoffl please look into this ASAP and take action. How can this happen in Chennai? @aidwatn@CMOTamilnadu @ThamizhachiTh pic.twitter.com/paTukOrfbu — Kavitha Gajendran (@kavithazahir) December 24, 2022

