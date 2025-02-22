The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has issued a notice ordering the demolition of a mosque within 15 days, citing unauthorized construction on government land. Officials stated that the structure was built without obtaining the necessary approvals, including the mandatory building plan clearance. According to authorities, the mosque was constructed without following legal procedures, prompting the GDA to take action. The demolition notice has sparked discussions in the area, with local residents and officials closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, officials have clarified that the order is part of an ongoing drive against illegal encroachments on public land. Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Row: Sambhal Mosque Survey Report Delayed; District Court Schedules Next Hearing on January 8, 2025.

GDA Orders Removal of ‘Illegal’ Structure

उत्तर प्रदेश : गोरखपुर विकास प्राधिकरण ने एक मस्जिद को 15 दिन में गिराने का आदेश दिया। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि ये मस्जिद सरकारी जमीन पर बनी है। मस्जिद बनाने के लिए नक्शा भी पास नहीं कराया गया। pic.twitter.com/bNk86qLDgG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 22, 2025

