A shocking video from Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area has gone viral, showing three cars performing life-threatening stunts outside GL Bajaj College. In the viral clip, a Brezza with a visible BJP flag is seen speeding, overtaking, and abruptly braking as a youth waves out of the window. Another youth in a Baleno swings a stick from the car, while a third vehicle weaves dangerously in zigzag motion, risking lives. Loud background music and a popular song suggest the video was made for Instagram Reels. After public outrage, traffic police have begun identifying the vehicles using number plates and promised strict legal action. Authorities have urged youth to avoid such stunts and respect road safety norms. Bengaluru Bike Stunt: Woman Sits on Fuel Tank, Clings to Helmetless Rider; Police Action Follows After Video Goes Viral.

Greater Noida Viral Stunt Video

ग्रेटर नोएडा में कार सवारों की खुलेआम गुंडई – GL बजाज कॉलेज के पास 3 गाड़ियों में सवार लड़कों ने स्टंटबाजी की। खुलेआम डंडे लहराए। कई राहगीर और वाहन बाल–बाल बचे। एक गाड़ी पर "सरकार" का झंडा लगा है।@Jyoti_karki_ pic.twitter.com/mJl7x5Xm9e — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 29, 2025

