This is a 900-bed Covid hospital set up by DRDO at Gujarat Uni’s Convention hall at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad. It's completely ready but it's not open to the public just because it is yet to be "inaugurated". It will most like be inaugurated by HM Amit Shah & CM on 25th April. pic.twitter.com/0pLQfgtpbQ — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 22, 2021

