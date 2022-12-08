Congress leader Bharat Solanki on Thursday attempted suicide at counting centre. Bharat Solanki lost to BJP leader Maltiben Kishorebhai Maheshwari from Gandhidham Assembly constituency by 37,831 votes. Bharat Bhai Solanki staged protest at the counting centre alleging that the EVMs were tampered. After his protests yielded no result he attempted suicide by tying his neck with a scarf at the counting centre. It can be seen in the video that the Congress leader is attempting suicide. He demanded to stop the process of counting of votes claiming that the EVMs were not properly sealed and signed. Earlier, Congress leader Bharat Bhai Solanki claimed that the party will form government in Gujarat by winning 125 seats. Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Celebrations Begin as BJP Registers Historic Win.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)