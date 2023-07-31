Clashes erupted between two groups in Haryana's Mewat region today, July 31. As per several news reports, incidents of stone pelting and firing between two groups over saffron yatra in Mewat have come to light from Haryana. A clash erupted between two groups during the saffron yatra in Haryana's Mewat. Several people are said to be injured in the stone pelting incident which took place during the saffron yatra. The incident is said to have taken place in the presence of the police administration. Haryana MLA Slapped Video: Fuming Woman Slaps JJP MLA Ishwar Singh in Guhla as He Visits Flood Affected Areas, Asks ‘Why Have You Come Now?’.

Violence in Haryana

Clashes erupt between two groups in Haryana's Mewat region; more details awaited — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)