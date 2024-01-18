According to a recent ruling by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as long as the offence of defamation is legal, no one is allowed to label someone as corrupt. The remark was made by Justice Rakesh Kainthla while partially granting a petition filed by Congress leader Jagat Singh Negi, State Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister, against a trial court order dismissing his defamation complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surat Singh Negi. The accused, Surat Negi, is to be called by the court for the offence of labelling the petitioner, Jagat Negi, corrupt, which is punishable under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code. HC on Freedom of Speech: Freedom of Expression Doesn't Grant Unfettered Licence for Every Possible Use of Language, Says Allahabad High Court Denying Bail to Man Accused of Abusing Goddess Durga on WhatsApp.

HC on Freedom of Speech

Calling a person corrupt is per se defamatory, can't be justified under freedom of speech: Himachal Pradesh High Courthttps://t.co/CFprkZh5SA — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)