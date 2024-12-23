A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a man sitting on the roof of a taxi after a hit-and-run incident on the Santacruz flyover on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The video, which captures the vehicle's registration number as MH 03 AX 0199, shows the man desperately trying to prevent the driver from fleeing the scene after reportedly hitting another vehicle. According to witnesses, the man climbed onto the taxi's roof to stop the driver, who ignored calls from bystanders to pull over. In the video, the man can be heard shouting, "The taxi driver hit a vehicle and was trying to run away." The footage also reveals the taxi's front windshield shattered, with glass scattered across the road. The Mumbai Police responded to the viral video and said, "We have informed concern Traffic Division for the necessary action." Mumbai Hit and Run: 78-Year-Old Man Injured After Speeding Motorcyclist Hits Him on Sahar Road in Andheri East, Video Surfaces.

‘Hit and Run’ in Mumbai

#Mumbai Any update @MTPHereToHelp? This undated video of a Cool Cab MH03AX0199 with a shattered front glass speeding on Santacruz flyover, WEH with a Man on the carrier asking the driver to stop & informing others that the cab is involved in a hit n run. 📸 via WA#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/gcrR4Rd6St — मुंबई Matters™👁️‍🗨️ (@mumbaimatterz) December 21, 2024

