External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed bilateral and multilateral issues, including Hyundai row with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong. Jaishankar, in a tweet, said, "Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter." Earlier in the day, South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company regretted the offense caused to Indians by "unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts" by its distributor in Pakistan and said the action was against its global policy. On Sunday Hyundai Motor India had faced backlash on social media, after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir. After the pot went viral, #BoycottHyundai started to trend on Twitter in India.

Tweet By S Jaishankar:

Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)