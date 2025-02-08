Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, has taken full responsibility for his party’s humiliating defeat in the election. In a heartfelt tweet, Dikshit acknowledged that he failed to meet the expectations of the voters who were seeking change. "I am thankful to the top leadership of Congress for the trust they showed in me and the opportunity they gave me in this election. I, and only I, am personally responsible for this humiliating defeat from the New Delhi seat. The Delhi voter wanted change, and I failed to live up to this sentiment," he tweeted. Dikshit also expressed gratitude to the Congress workers and volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the campaign. He thanked those who voted for Congress despite the party’s poor performance and acknowledged the warmth and respect he received from the people of New Delhi during the election. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Candidate Sandeep Dikshit Challenges AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to Public Debate at Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Let’s See if He Shows Up’ (Watch Video).

'I Am Personally Responsible for This Humiliating Defeat,' Says Sandeep Dikshit After Losing New Delhi Seat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)