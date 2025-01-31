In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has openly challenged AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to engage in a public debate at Jantar Mantar today, January 31. Dikshit, representing the New Delhi assembly constituency, emphasised that the debate would centre on key issues of development in the city. Speaking to ANI, he expressed his impatience, stating that they had called Kejriwal to appear around 2 PM but had been delayed due to traffic. He added, "Let's wait 10-15 minutes more and see if he shows up. If not, we will send him our questions and wait for his response." Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP ‘Budget’ Patra Campaign, Claims INR 35,000 Monthly Savings for Families.

Sandeep Dikshit Challenges Arvind Kejriwal to Public Debate at Jantar Mantar

#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit challenged AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to answer Congress's questions on an open stage at Jantar Mantar. He says, " Let's wait, there is time, we had called him… pic.twitter.com/2p3Zr6gtdN — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

