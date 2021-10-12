The Ministry of power on Monday requested all states and union territories to use unallocated power only to supply electricity to its consumers in the state and not impose load shedding or sell it in power exchanges at higher prices.

If any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn to other States which are in need of such power: Ministry of Power (2/2). — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

