Ankurit Karmakar, a 9th standard student from Assam’s Karimganj has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired persons. “I made this smart shoe for visually impaired people. "It detects any obstacles that come in the way. It has a sensor that detects the object ahead and gives a sound. It has the sensor on one of the shoes,” Ankurit Karmakar said.

