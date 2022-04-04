Ankurit Karmakar, a 9th standard student from Assam’s Karimganj has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired persons. “I made this smart shoe for visually impaired people. "It detects any obstacles that come in the way. It has a sensor that detects the object ahead and gives a sound. It has the sensor on one of the shoes,” Ankurit Karmakar said.

Check Tweet:

If there's an obstacle in the way, the sensor in the shoe will detect it and the buzzer will give an alert. When the buzzer will ring, the visually impaired person will be able to hear it and he can become alert and act accordingly to avoid the obstacle: Ankurit Karmakar pic.twitter.com/rteyt9nona — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

