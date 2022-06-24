Amid the ongoing tension within Shiv Sena, MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav on Friday made an emotional appeal to the Shiv Sena workers and said that despite being diagnosed with cancer, none of the top leaders of the party came to meet her. "I am a Shiv Sainik and will die as Shiv Sainiks," she added.

I'll always be a Shiv Sainik &never betray Shiv Sena. I had to take this step because of several reasons. Voters of Byculla assembly will understand this. When I was diagnosed with cancer, no senior leader of the party came to see me:Yamini Jadhav,rebel Shiv Sena MLA from Byculla pic.twitter.com/keXWXsbyp5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

