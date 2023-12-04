Amid buzz of another INDIA alliance meeting on December 6, Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee while speaking to news agency PTI said that she had no information about the upcoming opposition meeting. "I was not apprised of any meeting. I have prior engagements in North Bengal during the period", West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said to the news agency on Monday, December 4. After the key assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dialled the INDIA alliance partners and called for opposition meeting on Wednesday, December 6 in Delhi. Congress Calls for Next INDIA Bloc Meeting on December 6 As Mallikarjun Kharge Dials Alliance Partners.

Mamata Banerjee Says, 'Was Not Apprised of Opposition Meet':

VIDEO | "I do not have any information regarding that (INDIA alliance meeting on December 6). I already have programmes to attend in North Bengal during that period," says West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial on INDIA alliance meeting. pic.twitter.com/zTTAPkq7bq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2023

