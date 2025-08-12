India and China are reportedly set to resume direct flights soon. According to a report in PTI, New Delhi and Beijing are in an "advanced stage" of negotiations to resume direct flight services between India and China. The move to resume the flight services between India and China also comes amid some strain in India's ties with the US over President Donald Trump slapping a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. It is worth noting that the development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Tianjin later this month to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). SCO Summit 2025: China Welcomes PM Narendra Modi for Tianjin Meet, Says ‘Upcoming Summit Will Be Gathering of Solidarity and Friendship’.

India and China to Resume Direct Flights?

BREAKING: China and India set to resume direct flights — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 12, 2025

India and China Negotiating To Resume Direct Flight Services Between the Two Countries

India and China have been in negotiation for a while now to resume direct flight services between the two countries, sources say. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Tianjin, China, to attend the SCO Summit (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) August 12, 2025

