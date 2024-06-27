Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to call for a debate on the NEET issue in Parliament tomorrow, June 28, sources said. Should permission for the discussion be denied, the bloc’s leaders have announced plans to stage a protest within the parliamentary premises, sources added. Additionally, sources reveal that the INDIA bloc has resolved to partake in the upcoming debate concerning the vote of thanks for the President’s address, commencing this Monday. NEET 2024 Paper Leak Allegation: Government Committed to Fair Investigation, Assures President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

INDIA Bloc To Demand Discussion on NEET Issue

INDIA bloc leaders will demand a discussion on NEET issue in Parliament tomorrow. If a discussion on the issue will not be allowed, then the INDIA block leaders will hold a protest inside the House. INDIA bloc leaders also decided to participate in the debate on the vote of… — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

