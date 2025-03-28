In a major boost to the defence sector, the Indian government has cleared its largest-ever defence procurement deal for the purchase of 156 made-in-India light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). According to defence officials, the Defence Ministry has signed contracts worth over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the current financial year, marking a significant push for indigenous military manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. India, US Kickstart New Relationship After PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Summit; F-35 Jets to India, Trade Deal Next.

India Approves Biggest Ever Defence Deal for 156 Indigenous LCH Prachand Helicopters

This would be the biggest order for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) so far and the choppers would be built at their plants in Bengaluru and Tumkur in Karnataka: Defence Officials https://t.co/YUIePHvBrr pic.twitter.com/X3qNLGxUYC — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

