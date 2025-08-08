In response to new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, India has halted its plans to buy new US-made weapons and aircraft, and cancelled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s upcoming visit to Washington, Reuters reported on Friday, August 8, citing three Indian officials. The move marks the first significant sign of strain in bilateral ties after Trump raised duties on Indian exports by an additional 25% on August 6, taking the total tariff to 50%, as punishment for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. Reportedly, the visit was expected to include announcements on defence procurements, but officials said these have now been put on hold until there is clarity on tariffs and the future of relations. While no formal written order has been issued to pause purchases, sources indicated there was "no forward movement" for now. ‘No, Not Until We Get It Resolved’: Donald Trump Rules Out Tariff Talks With India As 50% Hike Looms (Watch Video).

India Halts US Defence Deals After Trump Tariffs

