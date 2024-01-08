On the row over Maldives derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldivian ministers and racist remarks against Indians on social media, Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi said, “India has been our 911 call, whenever we need it, we give a call and you all come to our rescue. That kind of a friend.” When you see such disparaging remarks about friends like this, it is sad for everyone concerned, she added. India-Maldives Row: Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi Do Not Represent Views of Maldivian Government, Male Tells Indian Envoy.

Mariya Ahmed Didi Expresses Concern Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

#WATCH | Male: On the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi says, "... India has been our 911 call, whenever we need it, we give a call and you all come to our rescue. That kind of a friend. When you see… pic.twitter.com/9X64vqwWwg — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

#WATCH | Male: On the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi says, "It is the short-sightedness on the part of the present administration... We are a small country who are friends with all, but we cannot… pic.twitter.com/Ism51OQJL8 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

