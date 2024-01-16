India will be sending a team of high-level officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the United Kingdom in a bid to speed up the extradition of India's most wanted fugitives, defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, diamond trader Nirav Modi and Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya. A senior officer from the foreign ministry is heading the team, which is set to meet with UK authorities via the Indian High Commission in London, TOI reported, citing the sources. India Registers ‘Strong Protest’ Against Visit by British Envoy Jane Marriott to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Calls It ‘Infringement of Sovereignty’.

India to Send Top Probe Agencies to Visit UK for Speedy Extradition of Most Wanted Fugitives

A high-level team of officers concerned from the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and National Investigation Agency would be heading soon to the UK to expedite the extradition of India's most wanted fugitives, including defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari,… — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

