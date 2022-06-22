Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed people through his Facebook Live. He started his speech saying that he was unable to meet people for last few months due to his surgery. The Maharashtra CM underwent surgery at a Hospital in Mumbai due to neck pain. Uddhav Thackeray also said that he is ready to quit as Chief Minister of Maharashtra if the disgruntled MLAs wants him to.

It's true that I could not meet people in the last few months due to my surgery and health condition. But now, I have started meeting people: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/gSfScu5hp3 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

