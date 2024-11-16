A shocking incident of daylight kidnapping and assault has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman gangster and her aides allegedly abducted a man in Jabalpur. The alleged incident caught on camera shows the lady gangster allegedly thrashed a neighbouring youth along with her aides and later abducting him at sword-point in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. As the video moves further, the lady gangster and her aides are seen attacking the youth with sticks before sandwiching him on a two-wheeler and taking him away. It is reported that the youth was thrashed and later abducted for objecting to illegal activities in Jabalpur. Jabalpur Horror: Man Killed by Nephew for Allegedly Contributing Less for Chicken and Alcohol Party in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

Lady Gangster and Her Aides Kidnap Man in Broad Daylight (Trigger Warning)

#WATCH | MP: Lady Gangster Abducts Neighbour On Sword-Point, Thrashes Him After He Objects To Illegal Activities In Jabalpur#madhyapradesh #MPNews #jabalpur pic.twitter.com/uyDp7y9lCo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)