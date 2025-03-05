In a horrific incident in Anwa village, Jalna district, a man was brutally assaulted by an individual using a heated iron rod over an old dispute. The victim, identified as Kailas Borhade, was attacked on the night of February 26 by Bhagwat Sudam Daud, who escalated an argument into a violent confrontation. Following the attack, the accused heated an iron rod in a chulha and mercilessly beat Borhade all over his body, even inserting the rod into his private parts. The incident was captured in a disturbing video that recently surfaced on social media. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and Bhagwat has been arrested, though his accomplice, Navnath, remains on the run. Jalna: 5 Labourers Killed After Tipper Truck Unloads Sand on Shed at Construction Site in Maharashtra.

Man Assaulted with Hot Iron Rod in Jalna (Viewer Discretion Required)

कैलास बोराडे याला गरम सळई चे चटके देऊन अमानुष मारहाण करण्यात अली, अत्यंत क्रूर अशी ही घटना जालना जिल्ह्यात घडून 4 दिवस झालेत पण कुठल्याही पत्रकाराच्या डोळ्यात अश्रू आले नाहीत. काय कारण असावं...? गुन्हेगार एका विशिष्ठ जातीचे आहेत, त्यांचं राजकीय वर्चस्व आहे म्हणून सगळे गप्प आहेत. pic.twitter.com/M5aUTGvG6J — Shruti Pande (@shruti_pande_18) March 5, 2025

Hot Iron Rod Inserted into Victim’s Private Parts in Jalna (Viewer Discretion Required)

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

