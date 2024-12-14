In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a jailor was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants in Jhansi. According to a journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), the alleged attack occurred when the jailor, Kasturilal Gupta, was leaving the jail. It is reported that the attackers came in a car and attacked the jailor. One police constable was also injured in the attack. Uttar Pradesh: FIR Registered Against 111 Persons After Crowd Surrounds NIA Team in Jhansi.

Jailor Kasturilal Gupta Attacked in Jhansi (Trigger Warning)

झांसी, यूपी में जेलर कस्तूरीलाल गुप्ता पर हमला। जेल से निकलते वक्त हुआ हमला। एक सिपाही भी घायल। कार में आए थे हमलावर। pic.twitter.com/R02qXeU5zM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 14, 2024

