Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against 11 named and 100 unnamed persons after a crowd stopped the team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Jhansi, said a top police official on Friday.

The FIR has been registered under the 191(2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 352, 351(3), 121(1), and 132 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police Disrupt ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Juvenile Among 2 With IED.

The searches were part of NIA's ongoing investigation into a case linked to the radicalization of individuals associated with the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to ANI, Jhansi SSP Sudha Singh said a team of NIA and ATS was interrogating a person named Mufti Khalid during their joint search operation, after which he was brought to the police station, but, on their way, they were stopped by a crowd.

Also Read | Delhi: AAP MLA Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath As Minister in CM Atishi Led-Government.

On NIA & ATS Action against Mufti Khalid, SSP Sudha Singh says, "...Yesterday, a person named Mufti Khalid was interrogated during the joint search operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), after which, Mufti Khalid was being brought to the police station after questioning when the team (NIA and ATS) was stopped by a crowd...FIR has been registered against 11 named and 100 unnamed people and soon investigation will begin after the arrests of accused individuals. Currently, the situation is peaceful... We are on alert mode..." she said.

On Thursday, NIA conducted searches at 19 locations across five states as part of its ongoing investigation into a case linked to the radicalization of individuals associated with the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The raids were conducted at the hideouts of suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The operation focuses on the dissemination of terrorist propaganda and efforts to counter extremist activities.

The move comes two months after the anti-terror agency conducted searches at multiple locations in five states and arrested one person namely Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)