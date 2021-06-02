Person Interrupts Online Hearing of Case Against 5G Implementation Filed by Juhi Chawla by Singing Songs of The Actress, Court Orders Contempt Notice:

Someone sings a song from Juhi Chawla's movie. Mr Rana, mute them.. : Court I hope these are not distractions from the defendants: Khosla He continues to make submissions on the point of court fees. #JuhiChawla — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 2, 2021

One person keeps singing songs from Juhi Chawla's movies. Court asks court master to remove the person and lock the meeting. #DelhiHighCourt #JuhiChawla — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 2, 2021

Same person sings another song. Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT department. We'll issue notice: Court #DelhiHighCourt #JuhiChawla #5Gtesting — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 2, 2021

