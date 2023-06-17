A massive protest took place in Gujarat last night over an anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 35-second video clip shows mob pelting stones as they protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh. As per news agency ANI, a few cops were injured after stones were pelted at them during the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat. As per a report in India Today, violence erupted in Junagadh after the local administration served a notice to a dargah saying that the mosque was on the government's land. The mob pelted stones at the cops and even set vehicles on fire in which three police officers are said to be injured. One person is reportedly said to be killed in the clash. Gujarat Horror: Class 8 Girl Allegedly Raped for 7 Months in Junagadh; Three Youths Detained.

Stones Pelted, Cops Injured Over Anti-encroachment Drive

#WATCH | Stones pelted, cops injured after a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh last night (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/8wRw0YgO3z — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

