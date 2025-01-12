In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, a UP police bus collided with a motorcycle, leading to the death of a pregnant woman. The collision occurred when the bus hit the bike, causing fatal injuries to the woman. Authorities are investigating the incident. A video of the accident has surfaced, further highlighting the severity of the incident. Kannauj Road Accident: 5 Doctors of Saifai Medical College Killed, 1 Other Injured After Speeding Car Loses Control and Collides With Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Pregnant Woman Dies After UP Police Bus Collides with Motorcycle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)