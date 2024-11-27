In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding car lost control on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and collided with a truck. The accident occurred Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj. According to news agency IANS, five doctors from Saifai Medical College were killed in the accident while one other person was injured. The accident occurred near the 196-kilometer mark in Tirwa Kotwali area. Kannauj Horror: ANM Student Rinki Killed in Hit-and-Run, Police Officers Suspended for Negligence (Watch Video).

Five Killed in Road Accident in Kannauj

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: A speeding car lost control on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, collided with a truck, and killed five doctors from Saifai Medical College. One other person was injured. The accident occurred near the 196-kilometer mark in Tirwa Kotwali area pic.twitter.com/70ISlcHQkQ — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)