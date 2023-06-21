Quick thinking can make a difference, and here is video proof. A woman had a narrow escape in Karnataka's Mangaluru after the driver swerved the bus in one direction quickly and avoided hitting her. According to the reports, the incident took place in Thoudugoli village on Tuesday and was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera. The video shows a woman crossing the road, unaware of the approaching bus. The alert driver spots the woman and applies the brake in time. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Dog Stuck on Railtrack Saved Just as Train Arrives Near Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, Video Surfaces Online.

Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Saves Pedestrian’s Life:

You could use expressions like jako rakhe saiyan for something like this. But had it not been for the smart & sharp thinking of this Mangalore bus driver, the jaywalking woman would have been dead. Thanks to CCTV cameras, we see that ‘driver was wrong’ assumption can be so wrong. pic.twitter.com/hTbYkO7Qzf — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) June 21, 2023

