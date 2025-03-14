A KSRTC bus conductor was assaulted by passengers after confronting a woman for spitting betel leaves and lime inside the vehicle in Karnataka. The altercation occurred on a Pavagada-Tumkur route when the conductor asked the woman to clean up the mess, triggering a heated argument. The woman’s companions allegedly dragged the conductor out of the bus and beat him. Following a complaint, Pavagada Police arrested four individuals, including the woman. The shocking incident was captured on a passenger’s mobile phone and has since gone viral. Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Inter-State Bus Services Suspended After Belagavi Conductor Assaulted for Not Speaking Marathi (Watch Video).

Passengers Assault Conductor Over Spitting Incident on KSRTC Bus

An incident has come to light where a woman in an #KSRTC bus was spitting out betel leaves and lime. Upon noticing this, the conductor questioned her, and this led to a heated argument, with the passengers physically assaulting the conductor. The KSRTC bus was heading from… pic.twitter.com/CzkVw8Avr0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 14, 2025

