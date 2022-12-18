In the latest development, bird flu has been detected in a few areas of Kottayam of Kerala. "There're two H5N1 virus outbreaks at 2 places. We've taken measures. Culled birds, disinfected farm area&sprayed bleaching powder. Epicentre safe now. Ban for poultry products can be lifted by tomorrow," reported ANI quoting Kottayam veterinary head as saying. Bird Flu in Marine Mammals: H5N1 Avian Flu Detected in Dolphin in Florida and Porpoise in Sweden.

Bird Flu in Kerala:

Kerala | Bird flu detected in few areas of Kottayam There're two H5N1 virus outbreaks at 2 places. We've taken measures. Culled birds, disinfected farm area&sprayed bleaching powder. Epicentre safe now. Ban for poultry products can be lifted by tomorrow: Kottayam Veterinary Head pic.twitter.com/3Oh7tpmGCC — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)