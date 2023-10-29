Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation after a blast took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery. Amit Shah has directed the anti-terror agencies NSG, NIA to send teams to Kerala to assist the state government after a blast at a convention centre. One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery in Kerala's Kochi. Kerala Blast: One Person Killed in Explosion at Convention Centre in Ernakulam’s Kalamassery.

Kerala Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation in the state after a bomb explosion took place at a convention centre. He also instructed the NIA and the NSG to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the… pic.twitter.com/h8StJC0b9T — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

