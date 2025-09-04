Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today, September 4, shared a CCTV video on social media showing the Kerala police assaulting Youth Congress leader Sujith in custody. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shashi Tharoor said, "The custodial violence against Youth Congress leader Sujith by Kunnamkulam Police is deeply disturbing. Assaulting a citizen for questioning police threats is not just unlawful — it is inhuman." The video dates back to 2023 and shows cops assaulting VS Sujith, who was the Youth Congress leader inside Kunnamkulam police station. Sharing the disturbing clip, Shashi Tharoor said that "police officers, who violate the very principles of justice and dignity, have no place in the police force". He also demanded action in the 2023 Police Brutality Case. ‘Shashi Tharoor Now Has a Competitor’: Man’s Bizarre Reaction to Punjab Floods in Broken English Goes Viral, Video Leaves Internet in Splits.

Cops Assault Youth Congress Leader VS Sujith in Police Station

Shashi Tharoor Shares Video Showing Police Brutality on VS Sujith

Shashi Tharoor shares video of police brutality (Photo Credits X/@ShashiTharoor)

