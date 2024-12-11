A video going viral on social media shows the shocking visuals of minutes before the horrific Kurla BEST bus accident took place in Mumbai on Monday night, December 9. In the viral clip, passengers can be seen going about their journey. As the video moves further, the commuters can be seen panicking and trying to stand firmly inside the vehicle as the BEST bus goes on rampage in Mumbai's Kurla area. The video begins with the conductor of the bus issuing the tickets to the passengers. However, minutes later, passengers are shocked to see the driver drive the bus rashly crashing into pedestrians and other vehicles that came its way in Kurla. In the end, the video clip shows the passengers rushing outside the BEST bus and trying to understand as to what transpired. A total of seven people were knocked down and 42 others were injured in the Kurla bus crash. Meanwhile, RTO officials said they suspect "human error" and "lack of proper training" led to the horrific accident in Kurla. Kurla Bus Accident: 4 Killed, 25 Injured as BEST Bus Rams Into Vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Mumbai, Brake Failure Suspected (Watch Videos).

CCTV Footage of Kurla Bus Accident Surfaces (Trigger Warning)

