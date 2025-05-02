A Delhi woman on a bike trip to Nainital has alleged misbehaviour by a policeman at a Ramgarh checkpost. In a viral video, she claims she was stopped without reason despite wearing a helmet and showing her driving licence. When she questioned the selective checking, asking why male bikers were allowed to pass (ladko ko kyu nahi roka), the situation escalated. The officer allegedly snatched her phone and threw it during the argument. “How dare he?” she is heard shouting in the video. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with calls for accountability. Uttarakhand Police have launched an internal inquiry and assured appropriate action after reviewing the footage and the woman’s statement. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Beaten, Kicked, and Dragged by Hair by Neighbour in Beed, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Cop Slaps Woman Biker in Nainital

A #Delhi-based female biker was allegedly slapped and insulted by a cop at an unauthorised checkpost in #Nainital’s #Ramgarh area, despite wearing a helmet and showing valid documents. The incident, captured on video, went viral and sparked outrage, with the woman accusing the… pic.twitter.com/g0h1kNgFJV — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 1, 2025

