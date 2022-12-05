Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday shared an update on his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation, thanking his elder sister for donating the vital organ. Misa Bharti also took to Twitter to share an update regarding the RJD chief. "Papa's operation has been successful, Papa is still in ICU, conscious and able to talk!" she wrote. RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav To Undergo Kidney Transplant on December 5, Says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav Shares News on RJD Chief’s Kidney Transplant Operation:

Lalu Prasad's kidney transplant surgery "successful", says Tejashwi Yadav — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2022

Misa Bharti Shares Video:

पापा का ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक हो गया है, पापा अभी ICU में हैं, होश में हैं और बातें कर पा रहे हैं! आप सबकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद! pic.twitter.com/blUO1BAtv3 — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) December 5, 2022

