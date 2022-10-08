On Saturday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit seized 665 animals of many exotic species in an import consignment from Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai. "This is one of the biggest seizures of rare and exotic wildlife species in Mumbai." the DRI said. According to reports, a large number of exotic species such as pythons, lizards, turtles, and iguanas were found concealed in the cartons containing fish. "The importer and the person to whom he was supposed to make the delivery have been arrested. Further investigation is under progress," the DRI said. Bihar: Man-Eating Tiger, Who Mauled 9 People to Death in Bagaha, Killed Hours After Shoot at Sight Order Issued.

665 Animals of Many Exotic Species Seized

Large number of exotic species such as pythons, lizards, turtles, and iguanas were found concealed in the cartons containing fish. The importer and the person to whom he was supposed to make the delivery have been arrested. Further investigation is under progress: DRI pic.twitter.com/3Whp0PG00D — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022Mumbai Zonal Unit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)