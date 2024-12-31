As the sun set on December 31, 2024, stunning visuals from across India captivated social media, marking the final evening of the year. In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the sunset was captured from the iconic Shri Jagannath Puri Temple, casting a golden hue over the landscape. In Kolkata, the last sunset of 2024 was beautifully reflected on the Hooghly River, while Delhi saw the setting sun casting a vibrant glow across the city’s skyline. The serene visuals continued with a picturesque sunset in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Amingaon in Guwahati, Assam. Rajasthan’s Jaipur also shared a breathtaking view, with its historic forts silhouetted against the fading light. As the sun dipped across these diverse locations, people across the nation embraced the stunning end to 2024 and looked ahead to a hopeful 2025. Last Sunrise of 2024 Videos: Viral Clips Capture Beauty of the Final Sunrise of Year From Across India As Country Awaits To Welcome New Year 2025.

Visuals of the Last Sunset of 2024 from Shri Jagannath Puri Temple, Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha: As the Sun begins to dip below the horizon, it marks the last sunset of the year 2024. Visuals from Shri Jagannath Puri Temple. pic.twitter.com/wBV7AYVSTl — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Bhubaneswar's Last Sunset of 2024

#WATCH | The setting Sun marks the last evening of the year 2024 Visuals from Bhubaneswar, Odisha pic.twitter.com/JbhdXA2804 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Breathtaking View of 2024's Last Sunset from the Hooghly River, Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: As the Sun begins to dip below the horizon, it marks the last sunset of the year 2024 Visuals from the banks of Hooghly River, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/9ZfUU4lD2X — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Central Delhi Glows in the Last Sunset of 2024

#WATCH | Sun sets to mark the last evening of the year 2024 Visuals from Central Delhi pic.twitter.com/Tpfi8hmUwq — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Dehradun’s Serene Last Sunset of 2024

VIDEO | Last sunset of 2024: Visuals from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KRx2ETr3ND — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2024

Amingaon in Guwahati Witnesses the Final Sunset of 2024

VIDEO | Last sunset of 2024. Visuals from Amingaon in Guwahati, Assam. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/N6MoRaKjbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2024

Jaipur’s Last Sunset of 2024

VIDEO | Last sunset of 2024. Visuals from Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fcOFWPmu56 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2024

