isuals of last sunrise of the year 2024 from Goa's Dona Paula. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Multiple videos going viral on social media show the beauty of the last sunrise of the year 2024 from across the country. Clips shared by news agency ANI capture the final sunrise of the year 2024 from several places in India, including Assam, Goa, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, etc. India and several other countries will welcome the New Year 2025 with open hearts as soon as the clock strikes past 12 tonight. New Year's Eve 2024 Google Doodle: Google Releases Sparkling Doodle With Animated Clock, Kicking Off Countdown to 2025.

Last Sunrise of the Year 2024 From Guwahati

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Guwahati, Assam. pic.twitter.com/4itssUOWgJ — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Last Sunrise of the Year 2024 From Goa

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Dona Paula, Goa. pic.twitter.com/wWUqMcG9rn — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Visuals from Chennai

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/5xy625KV8n — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Visuals from Noukaghat

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Siliguri, West Bengal. (Visuals from Noukaghat) pic.twitter.com/Q0uAMBQ4nq — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Last Sunrise of the Year 2024 From Madurai

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/Z8Q9Yjlgf0 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Visuals from Kolkata

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Kolkata, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/QvlxpELETG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Last Sunrise of 2024 in Kochi

#WATCH | Last sunrise of the year 2024 from Kochi, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/5cQwoqTG3r — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)